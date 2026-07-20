260731-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 31, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting new the German-American Celebration in Augsburg, Germany and the Military Sealift Command taking part in exercise Rim of the Pacific. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 07:46
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93055
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111874742.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - CMRP in Germany and NEXCOM Helping with the New School Year, by PO2 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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