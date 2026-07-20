NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (July 23, 2025) Mr. Devin Evans, the health promotions coordinator at Naval Hospital Rota, came into AFN Rota to talk about the ways to think about food outside of just nutrition. NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kayla R. Hepburn)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 08:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93054
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111874665.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Rota Newscast: Wellness Wednesday, by PO3 Kayla Hepburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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