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    AFN Naples Live Radio Show - MC2 Santiago "DJ The Don" Navarro

    AFN Naples Live Radio Show - MC2 Santiago "DJ The Don" Navarro

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    ITALY

    07.27.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    260727-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 27 2026) Live on-air broadcast from AFN Naples covering local events and command information. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 06:35
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 93053
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111874660.mp3
    Length: 00:07:21
    Year 2026
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Live Radio Show - MC2 Santiago "DJ The Don" Navarro, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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