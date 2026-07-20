260727-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 27 2026) Live on-air broadcast from AFN Naples covering local events and command information. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 06:35
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93053
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111874660.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:21
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Live Radio Show - MC2 Santiago "DJ The Don" Navarro, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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