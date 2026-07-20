COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (July 29, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham reports on III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines commencing the Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) 26.2 with ROK counterparts in the Republic of Korea, and 51st Fighter Wing Airmen completing combined training exchange Buddy Squadron 26-3 with ROK counterparts in the Republic of Korea, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, July 29, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 23:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93039
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111874287.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST July 29, 2026: U.S., ROK Marines Commence KMEP 26.2 & U.S., ROK Air Forces Conclude Buddy Squadron 26-3, by PO2 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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