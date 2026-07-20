NEO Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/93035" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Lt. John Jensen, an emergency management team member with Commander Fleet Activities Okinawa, discusses evacuation procedures during an emergency readiness exercise at Camp Shields in Okinawa, Japan, July 23, 2026. The exercise evaluated the installation's capabilities to safely account for and evacuate personnel during simulated emergency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Shannon Braaten)