U.S. Navy Lt. John Jensen, an emergency management team member with Commander Fleet Activities Okinawa, discusses evacuation procedures during an emergency readiness exercise at Camp Shields in Okinawa, Japan, July 23, 2026. The exercise evaluated the installation's capabilities to safely account for and evacuate personnel during simulated emergency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Shannon Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 21:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93035
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111874234.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEO Exercise, by SSgt Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.