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    NEO Exercise

    NEO Exercise

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.23.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Shannon Braaten 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Navy Lt. John Jensen, an emergency management team member with Commander Fleet Activities Okinawa, discusses evacuation procedures during an emergency readiness exercise at Camp Shields in Okinawa, Japan, July 23, 2026. The exercise evaluated the installation's capabilities to safely account for and evacuate personnel during simulated emergency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Shannon Braaten)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 21:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 93035
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111874234.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEO Exercise, by SSgt Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFN Okinawa

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