The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXXIII

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“Even the tip of the spear can get dull sometimes.”



Amber Walker and James Butts are our 101st Air Refueling Wing DPHs (Director of Psychological Health). They’re here to help!



They’re starting a short series of podcasts to get more pertinent information out to our members! Check out their first episode on the MAINEiac Radio Show. Listen on DVIDS, Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you get your podcasts!



101st ARW DPH: (207) 404-7633

Military OneSource: 1 (800) 342-9647

Veteran Crisis Hotline: 1 (800) 273-8255