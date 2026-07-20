(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXXIII

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXXIII

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    “Even the tip of the spear can get dull sometimes.”

    Amber Walker and James Butts are our 101st Air Refueling Wing DPHs (Director of Psychological Health). They’re here to help!

    They’re starting a short series of podcasts to get more pertinent information out to our members! Check out their first episode on the MAINEiac Radio Show. Listen on DVIDS, Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you get your podcasts!

    101st ARW DPH: (207) 404-7633
    Military OneSource: 1 (800) 342-9647
    Veteran Crisis Hotline: 1 (800) 273-8255

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 15:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 93032
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111873290.mp3
    Length: 00:35:33
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXXIII, by SMSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio