“Even the tip of the spear can get dull sometimes.”
Amber Walker and James Butts are our 101st Air Refueling Wing DPHs (Director of Psychological Health). They’re here to help!
They’re starting a short series of podcasts to get more pertinent information out to our members! Check out their first episode on the MAINEiac Radio Show. Listen on DVIDS, Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you get your podcasts!
101st ARW DPH: (207) 404-7633
Military OneSource: 1 (800) 342-9647
Veteran Crisis Hotline: 1 (800) 273-8255
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 15:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93032
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111873290.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:33
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXXIII, by SMSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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