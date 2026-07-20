The Drop Ep. 49 - Readiness and August UTA

In this episode, we will discuss upcoming events for the month of August and have a conversation about Readiness.
Leading this discussion are Col. Richard Switzer, 130th Airlift Wing Commander; 130th AW Command Chief Jeff King; and special guest, Col. Christopher Croson, Mission Support Group Commander.
We’d love to hear from you! If you have ideas for future episodes, send them to us at 130.aw.public.affairs@us.af.mil. You can also visit our website at www.130aw.ang.af.mil and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 13:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|93031
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111872913.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:49
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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