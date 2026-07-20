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    Inside the Castle - Ep. 173 The Future of Civil Works & Emergency Operations with Ryan Fisher

    Inside the Castle - Ep. 173 The Future of Civil Works & Emergency Operations with Ryan Fisher

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    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Audio by Lt. Col. Reagan Lauritzen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode of "Inside the Castle," we are joined by Mr. Ryan A. Fisher, Executive Deputy for Civil and Emergency Operations, for a wide-ranging discussion on the future of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Drawing from his extensive experience—from the district level all the way to the Administration—Mr. Fisher provides his perspective on modernizing the agency to deliver its national missions more effectively.

    Listeners will hear about the "Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork" initiative, the critical role of trust and empowerment in executing projects, and the importance of creating a culture that embraces innovation. Plus, Mr. Fisher shares some exclusive breaking news about a significant milestone in his career. Join us to hear about the future of Civil Works, emergency response, and the commitment to delivering world-class engineering solutions for the nation.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 12:22
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 93029
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111872619.mp3
    Length: 00:20:58
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Inside the Castle - Ep. 173 The Future of Civil Works & Emergency Operations with Ryan Fisher, by LTC Reagan Lauritzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    US Army Corps of Engineers
    Civil Works
    U.S. Army Core of Engineers
    Civil Works Directorate
    USACE
    Building Infrastructure Not Paperwork

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