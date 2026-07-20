This is a 30-second radio spot on the Eagle Eyes program that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from July 30, 2026, to July 30, 2027, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Eagle Eyes encourages individuals to report suspicious activity in an effort to increase community safety. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 10:02
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93023
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111872115.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Eagle Eyes, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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