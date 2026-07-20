Radio Spot - Eagle Eyes

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This is a 30-second radio spot on the Eagle Eyes program that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from July 30, 2026, to July 30, 2027, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Eagle Eyes encourages individuals to report suspicious activity in an effort to increase community safety. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Rebekah Moran)