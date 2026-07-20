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    Radio Spot - Eagle Eyes

    Radio Spot - Eagle Eyes

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.29.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio spot on the Eagle Eyes program that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from July 30, 2026, to July 30, 2027, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Eagle Eyes encourages individuals to report suspicious activity in an effort to increase community safety. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Rebekah Moran)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 10:02
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 93023
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111872115.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Eagle Eyes, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    OPSEC
    OSI
    Radio Spot
    Eagle Eyes Program

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