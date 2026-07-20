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    KMC Update - Air Force Reserve and Dual Enrollment

    KMC Update - Air Force Reserve and Dual Enrollment

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.29.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Gary Lapirory, U.S. Air Force Reserve Recruiting superintendent, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern July 23, 2026, providing information on transitioning from active duty into the Air National Guard or Air Force Reserve. Meanwhile, the University of Maryland Global Campus offers a dual enrollment program for high school students looking to earn college credit. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Rebekah Moran)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 09:32
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 93020
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111872012.mp3
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, KMC Update - Air Force Reserve and Dual Enrollment, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve Command
    KMC Update
    University of Maryland Global Campus
    Dual Enrollment
    Education
    Air National Guard

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