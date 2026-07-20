KMC Update - Air Force Reserve and Dual Enrollment

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Gary Lapirory, U.S. Air Force Reserve Recruiting superintendent, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern July 23, 2026, providing information on transitioning from active duty into the Air National Guard or Air Force Reserve. Meanwhile, the University of Maryland Global Campus offers a dual enrollment program for high school students looking to earn college credit. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 09:32
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93020
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111872012.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
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|0
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