NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (July 15, 2026) CDR John Linabury stopped by AFN Rota to share helpful tips on protecting yourself and your family from UV Radiation. NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 08:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93019
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111872003.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Rota Newscast: UV Protection, by PO2 Juan Ruiz-Lazcano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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