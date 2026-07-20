NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (May 19, 2026) CREDO coordinator Angel Lopez came into AFN studios to provide information on their programs and its communities. NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mason Bateman)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 08:59
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93015
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111871962.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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