NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (28 July, 2026) Caitlin Melo-Constantine from the University of Maryland Global Campus interviewed AFN Rota's very own Dakota Nack about his experience with the UMGC Masters program. NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 08:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93012
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111871934.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Rota Newscast: UMGC talks Masters programs on base, by PO2 Juan Ruiz-Lazcano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.