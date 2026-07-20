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    AFN Rota Newscast: UMGC talks Masters programs on base

    AFN Rota Newscast: UMGC talks Masters programs on base

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    SPAIN

    07.27.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Ruiz-Lazcano 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (28 July, 2026) Caitlin Melo-Constantine from the University of Maryland Global Campus interviewed AFN Rota's very own Dakota Nack about his experience with the UMGC Masters program. NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 08:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 93012
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111871934.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Rota Newscast: UMGC talks Masters programs on base, by PO2 Juan Ruiz-Lazcano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    UMGC
    Navy
    AFN
    NAVSTA Rota

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