AFN Rota Newscast: Naval Station Rota School Liaison

NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (July 17, 2026) Mr. Randy Lambert, Naval Station Rota's school liaison, came into AFN to provide updates for the community regarding the upcoming school year. NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dakota C. Nack)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 08:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93007
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111871900.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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