High noon News transportation exercise: DMZ to the Sea

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U.S. Soldiers from across the Korean peninsula participated in the DMZ to the Sea medical transportation exercise ending at Camp Walker Area IV, South Korea, July 23, 2026. This exercise emulated what it would be like to transport or evacuate casualties from Areas I, II, and III to Area IV during a crisis situation; building cohesion between medical units. (U.S. Army Newscast by CPL Jacob Rodriguez)