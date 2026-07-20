(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    High noon News transportation exercise: DMZ to the Sea

    High noon News transportation exercise: DMZ to the Sea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.22.2026

    Audio by Cpl. jacob rodriguez 

    AFN Daegu

    U.S. Soldiers from across the Korean peninsula participated in the DMZ to the Sea medical transportation exercise ending at Camp Walker Area IV, South Korea, July 23, 2026. This exercise emulated what it would be like to transport or evacuate casualties from Areas I, II, and III to Area IV during a crisis situation; building cohesion between medical units. (U.S. Army Newscast by CPL Jacob Rodriguez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 05:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 93005
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111871797.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High noon News transportation exercise: DMZ to the Sea, by CPL jacob rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio