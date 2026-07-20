Rota NEX Water Bottle

NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (July 28, 2025) AFN Rota radio spot spreading awareness about NEX Water Bottle Contest at the Navy Exchange Rota for Back-to-School. NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 08:59
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93004
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111871761.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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