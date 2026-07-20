KMC Update - German Law and Academic Advisors

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A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on respecting German law with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Horne, Ramstein Area Defense Council defense paralegal, and how academic advisors can help you with your education path with Lin Sao, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe senior academic advisor, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 30, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)