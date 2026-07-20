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    KMC Update - German Law and Academic Advisors

    KMC Update - German Law and Academic Advisors

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.29.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on respecting German law with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Horne, Ramstein Area Defense Council defense paralegal, and how academic advisors can help you with your education path with Lin Sao, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe senior academic advisor, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 30, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 04:02
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 93003
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111871719.mp3
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - German Law and Academic Advisors, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Respect
    Legal
    Germany
    Education

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