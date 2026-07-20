(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 47: The Foundation of Advice: Mastering Contract Research in an Evolving Landscape

    The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 47: The Foundation of Advice: Mastering Contract Research in an Evolving Landscape

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, we discuss navigating the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO)
    using updated tools on acquisition.gov, including practitioner albums for
    change summaries and the new FAR Companion. The panel outlines how to
    locate agency-specific supplements like the AFARS and DFARS, while
    providing strategies for researching primary sources such as National Defense
    Authorization Acts (NDAAs) and GAO case law. Finally, the episode introduces
    the newly renamed Acquisition Attorney’s Deskbook and explores the evolving
    role of closed and open AI tools in conducting streamlined legal analysis.

    Resources Links
    Deskbooks:
    Attorney’s Acquisition Deskbook: tjaglcs.army.mil/publications
    Fiscal Law Deskbook: tjaglcs.army.mil/publications

    Primary Sources:
    FAR: www.acquisition.gov/
    RFO: www.acquisition.gov/far-overhaul
    RFO Practitioner Albums: www.acquisition.gov/far-overhaul/practitioner
    albums
    FAR Companion:
    www.acquisition.gov/sites/default/files/page_file_uploads/far-companion.pdf
    AFARS Link: www.army.mil/armycontracting#org-afars
    DFARS: www.acq.osd.mil/dpap/dars/dfarspgi/current/index.html and
    https://www.acq.osd.mil/dpap/dars/dfars_far_overhaul_class_deviations.html
    U.S. Code and Statutes: uscode.house.gov/
    Congress: www.congress.gov/
    DoD History & Library Directorate: whs
    mil.libguides.com/dodappropriationslaws
    GAO: www.gao.gov/legal/bid-protests/search
    Court of Federal Claims (COFC): www.uscfc.uscourts.gov/
    Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals (ASBCA): www.asbca.mil/

    Secondary Sources:
    Congressional Research Reports: www.congress.gov/quick-search/crs
    products?qs_expand=true
    WIFCON.com: www.wifcon.com
    Small Gov Con: www.smallgov.com
    StanHinton: www.stanhinton.com
    Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast
    page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show
    includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our
    four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law
    Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR
    and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg”
    (Administrative & Civil Law Department).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 09:21
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92980
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111869692.mp3
    Length: 00:40:02
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 47: The Foundation of Advice: Mastering Contract Research in an Evolving Landscape, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG, Army, government lawyer, TJAGLCS, Contracts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio