The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 47: The Foundation of Advice: Mastering Contract Research in an Evolving Landscape

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In this episode, we discuss navigating the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO)

using updated tools on acquisition.gov, including practitioner albums for

change summaries and the new FAR Companion. The panel outlines how to

locate agency-specific supplements like the AFARS and DFARS, while

providing strategies for researching primary sources such as National Defense

Authorization Acts (NDAAs) and GAO case law. Finally, the episode introduces

the newly renamed Acquisition Attorney’s Deskbook and explores the evolving

role of closed and open AI tools in conducting streamlined legal analysis.



Resources Links

Deskbooks:

Attorney’s Acquisition Deskbook: tjaglcs.army.mil/publications

Fiscal Law Deskbook: tjaglcs.army.mil/publications



Primary Sources:

FAR: www.acquisition.gov/

RFO: www.acquisition.gov/far-overhaul

RFO Practitioner Albums: www.acquisition.gov/far-overhaul/practitioner

albums

FAR Companion:

www.acquisition.gov/sites/default/files/page_file_uploads/far-companion.pdf

AFARS Link: www.army.mil/armycontracting#org-afars

DFARS: www.acq.osd.mil/dpap/dars/dfarspgi/current/index.html and

https://www.acq.osd.mil/dpap/dars/dfars_far_overhaul_class_deviations.html

U.S. Code and Statutes: uscode.house.gov/

Congress: www.congress.gov/

DoD History & Library Directorate: whs

mil.libguides.com/dodappropriationslaws

GAO: www.gao.gov/legal/bid-protests/search

Court of Federal Claims (COFC): www.uscfc.uscourts.gov/

Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals (ASBCA): www.asbca.mil/



Secondary Sources:

Congressional Research Reports: www.congress.gov/quick-search/crs

products?qs_expand=true

WIFCON.com: www.wifcon.com

Small Gov Con: www.smallgov.com

StanHinton: www.stanhinton.com

Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast

page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show

includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our

four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law

Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR

and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg”

(Administrative & Civil Law Department).