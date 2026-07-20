The FAR and Beyond | Beyond Episode 47: The Foundation of Advice: Mastering Contract Research in an Evolving Landscape

In this episode, we discuss navigating the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO)
using updated tools on acquisition.gov, including practitioner albums for
change summaries and the new FAR Companion. The panel outlines how to
locate agency-specific supplements like the AFARS and DFARS, while
providing strategies for researching primary sources such as National Defense
Authorization Acts (NDAAs) and GAO case law. Finally, the episode introduces
the newly renamed Acquisition Attorney’s Deskbook and explores the evolving
role of closed and open AI tools in conducting streamlined legal analysis.
Resources Links
Deskbooks:
Attorney’s Acquisition Deskbook: tjaglcs.army.mil/publications
Fiscal Law Deskbook: tjaglcs.army.mil/publications
Primary Sources:
FAR: www.acquisition.gov/
RFO: www.acquisition.gov/far-overhaul
RFO Practitioner Albums: www.acquisition.gov/far-overhaul/practitioner
albums
FAR Companion:
www.acquisition.gov/sites/default/files/page_file_uploads/far-companion.pdf
AFARS Link: www.army.mil/armycontracting#org-afars
DFARS: www.acq.osd.mil/dpap/dars/dfarspgi/current/index.html and
https://www.acq.osd.mil/dpap/dars/dfars_far_overhaul_class_deviations.html
U.S. Code and Statutes: uscode.house.gov/
Congress: www.congress.gov/
DoD History & Library Directorate: whs
mil.libguides.com/dodappropriationslaws
GAO: www.gao.gov/legal/bid-protests/search
Court of Federal Claims (COFC): www.uscfc.uscourts.gov/
Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals (ASBCA): www.asbca.mil/
Secondary Sources:
Congressional Research Reports: www.congress.gov/quick-search/crs
products?qs_expand=true
WIFCON.com: www.wifcon.com
Small Gov Con: www.smallgov.com
StanHinton: www.stanhinton.com
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast
page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show
includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our
four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law
Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR
and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg”
(Administrative & Civil Law Department).
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 09:19
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92979
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111869685.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:02
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The FAR and Beyond | Beyond Episode 47: The Foundation of Advice: Mastering Contract Research in an Evolving Landscape, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.