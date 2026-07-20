In this episode, we review the notice requirements for an offense of conduct unbecoming an officer under Article 133. We examine preemption rules and whether an accused has fair notice that kissing a junior enlisted trainee constitutes conduct unbecoming an officer. We provide takeaways on drafting specifications and preserving issues for appeal.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department).
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 09:04
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92978
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111869651.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:17
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 76: United States v. Gonzalez (C.A.A.F. 2025), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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