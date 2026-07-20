Sigonella Elementary and Middle School Registration

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 29, 2026) Radio highlights registration for the Sigonella elementary and middle school students at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and Department Of War personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 08:07
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92974
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111869488.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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