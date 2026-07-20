KMC Update - Volunteering and Career Challenges

A Kaiserslautern Military Community (KMC) Update on volunteering in the KMC with Nelly Olson, Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program manager, and tools offered by the Employment Readiness Program with Zuhal Rick, Military and Family Readiness Center community readiness consultant, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 29, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 07:08
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92969
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111869348.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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