On this month's episode we speak with the new wing command team about the importance of readiness and what the future plans are for the Checkertails.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 15:12
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92965
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111867730.mp3
|Length:
|00:45:43
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lightning Within 5 - Episode 32 - Col. Thulin & CMSgt Bensen, by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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