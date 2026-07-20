(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 32 - Col. Thulin & CMSgt Bensen

    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 32 - Col. Thulin & CMSgt Bensen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Audio by Jennifer Jensen 

    325th Fighter Wing

    On this month's episode we speak with the new wing command team about the importance of readiness and what the future plans are for the Checkertails.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 15:12
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92965
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111867730.mp3
    Length: 00:45:43
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Within 5 - Episode 32 - Col. Thulin & CMSgt Bensen, by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio