On this month's episode we talk to 2 members of the Mexican Air Force about their experience with the 337th Air Control Squadron.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 13:46
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92962
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111867422.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:46
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lightning Within 5 - Episode 31 - The Mexican Air Force, by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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