(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 31 - The Mexican Air Force

    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 31 - The Mexican Air Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Audio by Jennifer Jensen 

    325th Fighter Wing

    On this month's episode we talk to 2 members of the Mexican Air Force about their experience with the 337th Air Control Squadron.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 13:46
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92962
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111867422.mp3
    Length: 00:31:46
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Within 5 - Episode 31 - The Mexican Air Force, by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio