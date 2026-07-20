Q Anywhere App

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Radio spot announcing the Q-Anywhere App, the new pharmacy app allows beneficiaries to activate their prescriptions remotely via text message. The service is available to be downloaded for those that live in the Vicenza Military Community.

(U.S. Army radio spot by SGT. Salvador Castro and Sgt. Charlie Duke.)