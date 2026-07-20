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    Q Anywhere App

    Q Anywhere App

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    ITALY

    07.23.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Radio spot announcing the Q-Anywhere App, the new pharmacy app allows beneficiaries to activate their prescriptions remotely via text message. The service is available to be downloaded for those that live in the Vicenza Military Community.
    (U.S. Army radio spot by SGT. Salvador Castro and Sgt. Charlie Duke.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 05:13
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92956
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111866657.mp3
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Q Anywhere App, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Caserma Ederle
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    Italy

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