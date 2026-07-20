Radio spot announcing the Q-Anywhere App, the new pharmacy app allows beneficiaries to activate their prescriptions remotely via text message. The service is available to be downloaded for those that live in the Vicenza Military Community.
(U.S. Army radio spot by SGT. Salvador Castro and Sgt. Charlie Duke.)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 05:13
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92956
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111866657.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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