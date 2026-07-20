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    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 38 - Lethality, leadership and teamwork with command chief Lewis

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 38 - Lethality, leadership and teamwork with command chief Lewis

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    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joseph A. Lewis, 122nd Fighter Wing command chief, discusses his vision, goals and philosophy in Fort Wayne, Indiana, June 5, 2026. Lewis assumed responsibility at the 122nd FW on March 14, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 23:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92954
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111866390.mp3
    Length: 00:40:01
    Location: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 38 - Lethality, leadership and teamwork with command chief Lewis, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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