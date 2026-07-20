U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joseph A. Lewis, 122nd Fighter Wing command chief, discusses his vision, goals and philosophy in Fort Wayne, Indiana, June 5, 2026. Lewis assumed responsibility at the 122nd FW on March 14, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 23:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92954
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111866390.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:01
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 38 - Lethality, leadership and teamwork with command chief Lewis, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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