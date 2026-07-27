(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Pacific Pulse: July 27, 2026

    Pacific Pulse: July 27, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.26.2026

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Collin Rhyins 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: in Bangladesh, U.S. Soldiers along with the Bangladesh army, conduct physical training as part of exercise Tiger Lightning 2026. In the Pacific Ocean, U.S. Navy CAPT Russell Everitt, commanding officer of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex, conducts his last career flight on an SH-60 Seahawk during Rim of the Pacific. and in Hawaii, U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division hosted the University of Hawaii football team for a teambuilding day. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Collin Rhyins)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 21:54
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92953
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111866287.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: July 27, 2026, by SA Collin Rhyins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio