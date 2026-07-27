Pacific Pulse: July 27, 2026

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On this Pacific Pulse: in Bangladesh, U.S. Soldiers along with the Bangladesh army, conduct physical training as part of exercise Tiger Lightning 2026. In the Pacific Ocean, U.S. Navy CAPT Russell Everitt, commanding officer of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex, conducts his last career flight on an SH-60 Seahawk during Rim of the Pacific. and in Hawaii, U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division hosted the University of Hawaii football team for a teambuilding day. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Collin Rhyins)