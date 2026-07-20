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    Whitebark Pine Seeds of Survival Little Bear Whitebark Pine Seed Orchard

    Whitebark Pine Seeds of Survival Little Bear Whitebark Pine Seed Orchard

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    MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Audio by Charity Berry 

    U.S. Forest Service   

    In this episode, "Whitebark Pine Seeds of Survival," we venture into the rugged peaks of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem to visit the Little Bear Whitebark Pine Seed Orchard, a beacon of hope in the fight against the decline of the majestic whitebark pine tree. We speak with Heidi Genito, seed orchard manager on the Custer Gallatin National Forest about the transformative journey the orchard has taken As we listen to voices like Randall Scarlett and Josh Hemenway, we learn about the importance of these resilient trees and the challenges they face.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 13:49
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92952
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111865426.mp3
    Length: 00:14:32
    Location: MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Whitebark Pine Seeds of Survival Little Bear Whitebark Pine Seed Orchard, by Charity Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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