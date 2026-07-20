AFN Bavaria Radio News: Technology Exposition

The U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Network Enterprise Center hosts a technology exposition at the Tower Barracks Conference Center in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. The event brings together government personnel and industry representatives to explore emerging capabilities in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and cloud services. Through interviews with participants and vendors, the broadcast highlights technology solutions designed to support military operations and enhance mission readiness. (U.S. Army broadcast by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 04:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92951
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111865191.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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