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    AFN Bavaria Radio News: Technology Exposition

    AFN Bavaria Radio News: Technology Exposition

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    BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.10.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    The U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Network Enterprise Center hosts a technology exposition at the Tower Barracks Conference Center in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. The event brings together government personnel and industry representatives to explore emerging capabilities in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and cloud services. Through interviews with participants and vendors, the broadcast highlights technology solutions designed to support military operations and enhance mission readiness. (U.S. Army broadcast by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 04:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92951
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111865191.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bavaria Radio News: Technology Exposition, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFN Bavaria, USAG Bavaria, #BetterInBavaria

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