AFN Bavaria Radio News: Technology Exposition

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The U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Network Enterprise Center hosts a technology exposition at the Tower Barracks Conference Center in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. The event brings together government personnel and industry representatives to explore emerging capabilities in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and cloud services. Through interviews with participants and vendors, the broadcast highlights technology solutions designed to support military operations and enhance mission readiness. (U.S. Army broadcast by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)