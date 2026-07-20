AFN Bavaria Radio News: Tactical Combat Casualty Care 2026

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Medical professionals assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 21, 2026. The training, based on lessons learned from the battlefield, equips medical personnel with the critical skills needed to provide lifesaving care at the point of injury in high-stress environments, enhancing force readiness and improving Soldier survivability. (U.S. Army broadcast by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)