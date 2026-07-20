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    AFN Bavaria Radio News: Tactical Combat Casualty Care 2026

    AFN Bavaria Radio News: Tactical Combat Casualty Care 2026

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    BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.21.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    Medical professionals assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 21, 2026. The training, based on lessons learned from the battlefield, equips medical personnel with the critical skills needed to provide lifesaving care at the point of injury in high-stress environments, enhancing force readiness and improving Soldier survivability. (U.S. Army broadcast by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 04:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92950
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111865179.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Bavaria Radio News: Tactical Combat Casualty Care 2026, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Bavaria, USAG Bavaria, #BetterInBavaria

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