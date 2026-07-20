AFN Bavaria Radio News: MEDDAC Bavaria Change of Responsibility

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U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ilker Irmak assumes responsibility as the senior enlisted leader for Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) Bavaria during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Tower Barracks Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 15, 2026. Irmak succeeded Command Sgt. Maj. Duriel L. Mitchem and expressed his commitment to leading and caring for Soldiers, civilians, and beneficiaries across the MEDDAC Bavaria footprint. (U.S. Army broadcast by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)