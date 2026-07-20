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    AFN Bavaria Radio News: MEDDAC Bavaria Change of Responsibility

    AFN Bavaria Radio News: MEDDAC Bavaria Change of Responsibility

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    BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.15.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ilker Irmak assumes responsibility as the senior enlisted leader for Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) Bavaria during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Tower Barracks Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 15, 2026. Irmak succeeded Command Sgt. Maj. Duriel L. Mitchem and expressed his commitment to leading and caring for Soldiers, civilians, and beneficiaries across the MEDDAC Bavaria footprint. (U.S. Army broadcast by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 05:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92949
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111865172.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Bavaria Radio News: MEDDAC Bavaria Change of Responsibility, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Bavaria, USAG Bavaria, #BetterInBavaria

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