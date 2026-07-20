Soldiers from across U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria participate in Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 6, 2025. Known collectively as E3B, the rigorous training and testing evaluate soldiers’ proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills, certifying them as experts in their respective military specialties. (U.S. Army broadcast by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 05:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92948
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111865169.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Bavaria Radio News: Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge Training, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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