AFN Bavaria Radio News: Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge Training

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Soldiers from across U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria participate in Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 6, 2025. Known collectively as E3B, the rigorous training and testing evaluate soldiers’ proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills, certifying them as experts in their respective military specialties. (U.S. Army broadcast by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)