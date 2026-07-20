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    AFN Bavaria Radio News: Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge Training

    AFN Bavaria Radio News: Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge Training

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    BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.06.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    Soldiers from across U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria participate in Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 6, 2025. Known collectively as E3B, the rigorous training and testing evaluate soldiers’ proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills, certifying them as experts in their respective military specialties. (U.S. Army broadcast by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 05:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92948
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111865169.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, AFN Bavaria Radio News: Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge Training, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Bavaria, USAG Bavaria, #BetterInBavaria

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