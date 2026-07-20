Radio News 260727

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 24, 2026) Radio News highlights the EUCOM Technology Exposition in Stuttgart, Germany. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and Department Of War personnel assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 04:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92942
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111864697.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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