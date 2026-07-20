On this Pacific Pulse: Distinguished Visitors from across the Indo-Pacific theater observe a demonstration during Combined Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (CJLOTS) in Pohang, South Korea. Army National Guard Soldiers and Malaysian Forces sharpened their warfighting skills during a force-on-force training exercise as part of Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, U.S. Army Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) compete during USARPAC’s Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 18:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92938
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111863445.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACIFIC PULSE: JULY 23, 2026, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.