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    PACIFIC PULSE: JULY 23, 2026

    PACIFIC PULSE: JULY 23, 2026

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    SOUTH KOREA

    07.22.2026

    Audio by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On this Pacific Pulse: Distinguished Visitors from across the Indo-Pacific theater observe a demonstration during Combined Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (CJLOTS) in Pohang, South Korea. Army National Guard Soldiers and Malaysian Forces sharpened their warfighting skills during a force-on-force training exercise as part of Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, U.S. Army Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) compete during USARPAC’s Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 18:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92938
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111863445.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACIFIC PULSE: JULY 23, 2026, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Malayasia
    INDOPACOM
    South Korea

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