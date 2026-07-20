PACIFIC PULSE: JULY 23, 2026

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On this Pacific Pulse: Distinguished Visitors from across the Indo-Pacific theater observe a demonstration during Combined Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (CJLOTS) in Pohang, South Korea. Army National Guard Soldiers and Malaysian Forces sharpened their warfighting skills during a force-on-force training exercise as part of Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, U.S. Army Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) compete during USARPAC’s Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)