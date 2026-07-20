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    WARAS Peace and Prayer Walk 2026 - News In One July 24, 2026

    WARAS Peace and Prayer Walk 2026 - News In One July 24, 2026

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    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.23.2026

    Audio by Spc. Beverly Roche 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    U.S. and African military chaplains and religious affairs specialist from 10 partner nations took part in a peace and prayer walk to conclude the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium in Accra, Ghana.

    (U.S. Army audio by Spc. Beverly Roche)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.24.2026 08:50
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92930
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111860993.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WARAS Peace and Prayer Walk 2026 - News In One July 24, 2026, by SPC Beverly Roche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DEFENDER-Europe 20
    Republic of Ghana (Ghana)
    Chaplains
    AFRICOM
    WARAS

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