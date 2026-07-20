WARAS Peace and Prayer Walk 2026 - News In One July 24, 2026

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U.S. and African military chaplains and religious affairs specialist from 10 partner nations took part in a peace and prayer walk to conclude the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium in Accra, Ghana.



(U.S. Army audio by Spc. Beverly Roche)