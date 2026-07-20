In this News In One:
U.S. and African military chaplains and religious affairs specialist from 10 partner nations took part in a peace and prayer walk to conclude the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium in Accra, Ghana.
(U.S. Army audio by Spc. Beverly Roche)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2026 08:50
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92930
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111860993.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WARAS Peace and Prayer Walk 2026 - News In One July 24, 2026, by SPC Beverly Roche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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