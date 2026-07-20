A 30-second radio spot on requesting video coverage from AFN Kaiserslautern that will air from July 24, 2026, to July 24, 2027, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2026 04:37
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92929
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111860799.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - AFN Video Requests, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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