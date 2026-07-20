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    Radio Spot - AFN Video Requests

    Radio Spot - AFN Video Requests

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.23.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot on requesting video coverage from AFN Kaiserslautern that will air from July 24, 2026, to July 24, 2027, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.24.2026 04:37
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92929
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111860799.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - AFN Video Requests, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    KMC
    Coverage
    AFN
    Video

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