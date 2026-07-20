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    AFN Sasebo High Noon: MSC Ships Support RIMPAC 26

    AFN Sasebo High Noon: MSC Ships Support RIMPAC 26

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.21.2026

    Audio by Seaman Victoria Petrova 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan July 21, 2026 - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova reports on MSC Ships Support RIMPAC 26 in Hawaii, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, July 21, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.24.2026 01:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92928
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111860593.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Sasebo High Noon: MSC Ships Support RIMPAC 26, by SN Victoria Petrova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MSC
    RIMPAC
    Hawaii
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

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