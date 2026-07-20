AFN Sasebo High Noon: MSC Ships Support RIMPAC 26

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan July 21, 2026 - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova reports on MSC Ships Support RIMPAC 26 in Hawaii, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, July 21, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2026 01:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92928
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111860593.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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