A radio newscast talking about Airmen from Kunsan Air Base took part in Beverly Sentinel 26-4, taking part in a GENARM and a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 19:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92915
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111859948.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260724KSNAPN1, by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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