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    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 FSS Postal Flight Earns Postal Flight of the Year

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 FSS Postal Flight Earns Postal Flight of the Year

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.22.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio news story highlighting the 31st Force Support Squadron Postal Flight earning the Headquarters Air Force Postal Flight of the Year at Aviano Air Base, Italy. By processing approximately 1 million pounds of mail annually for Airmen, families, deployed personnel and theater organizations, the Aviano Post Office preserves vital connections to home, strengthens quality of life and morale, and sustains force readiness required to generate combat airpower from NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.24.2026 08:24
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92912
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111858066.mp3
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 FSS Postal Flight Earns Postal Flight of the Year, by A1C Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Force Support Squadron
    award
    post office
    Aviano Air Base
    mail
    Postal Flight of the Year

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