A radio news story highlighting the 31st Force Support Squadron Postal Flight earning the Headquarters Air Force Postal Flight of the Year at Aviano Air Base, Italy. By processing approximately 1 million pounds of mail annually for Airmen, families, deployed personnel and theater organizations, the Aviano Post Office preserves vital connections to home, strengthens quality of life and morale, and sustains force readiness required to generate combat airpower from NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2026 08:24
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92912
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111858066.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 FSS Postal Flight Earns Postal Flight of the Year, by A1C Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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