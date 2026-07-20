AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 FSS Postal Flight Earns Postal Flight of the Year

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A radio news story highlighting the 31st Force Support Squadron Postal Flight earning the Headquarters Air Force Postal Flight of the Year at Aviano Air Base, Italy. By processing approximately 1 million pounds of mail annually for Airmen, families, deployed personnel and theater organizations, the Aviano Post Office preserves vital connections to home, strengthens quality of life and morale, and sustains force readiness required to generate combat airpower from NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)