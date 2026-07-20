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    Patient Informational Minute with Capt. Shattuck, Lt. Cmdr. Molly Fowler, and Lt. Barbara Kent

    Patient Informational Minute with Capt. Shattuck, Lt. Cmdr. Molly Fowler, and Lt. Barbara Kent

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    ITALY

    07.22.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 22, 2026) U.S. Navy Capt. Heather Shattuck, commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, Lt. Cmdr. Molly Fowler, Department Head of Medical Home Port, and Lt. Barbara Kent, Department Head, Tricare Operation, conducts a live radio show to discuss summer permanent change of station concerns hosted by American Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella. AFN Sigonella is a Navy-operated American forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and Department of War personnel assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 09:55
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92911
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111858064.mp3
    Length: 00:08:25
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Patient Informational Minute with Capt. Shattuck, Lt. Cmdr. Molly Fowler, and Lt. Barbara Kent, by PO3 Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMRTC Sigonella
    Patient Informational Minute
    PCS
    Summer

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