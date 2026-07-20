AFN Naples Radio News - German-American Friendship Day and MSC Support in RIMPAC 2026

260722-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 22, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting new the German-American Celebration in Augsburg, Germany and the Military Sealift Command taking part in exercise Rim of the Pacific. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 09:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92910
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111858033.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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