The LOGSTAT: Base Cluster Execution in an ABCT

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Episode #62: Base clusters are a developing concept that every unit is testing out to see which organizational style works the most efficient for them. The driving force is that base clusters increase our mobility, are lighter, and maximize our survivability through dispersion compared to the base formations of the past. A large focus for this concept has been on light formations, but armored brigade combat teams (ABCT) are testing them out now as well. Thus, on this episode CPT Garett Pyle meets with MAJ Bobby Leeman, 2ABCT 3ID SPO, to discuss distributed logistics in the ABCT fight, C2 across base clusters, and how to plan sustainment efficiently in the ABCT.



ATP 4-90 BSB, Brigade Support Battalion, January 2026: https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN45712-ATP_4-90-000-WEB-1.pdf



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Video Podcast Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCn4VhOMJ9s