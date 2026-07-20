KMC Update - Mindfulness and Food Safety

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on mindfulness with Marcus Gradney, Mindfulness and Holistic Health coach, and food safety with Staff Sgt. Hugo Angulo, Public Health Command Europe food inspection non-commissioned officer, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 23, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 08:15
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92897
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111857716.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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