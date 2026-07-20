CJLOTS preparation

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Zachary Miller, the 10th Transportation Battalion Commander Terminal, discusses the importance of a Combined Joint Logistics Over the Shore exercise with other U.S. agencies and the Republic of Korea Army in Pohang, South Korea, July 13th, 2026. CJLOTS is a type of operation that enables the loading and offloading of ships in austere or damaged port areas where fixed-port facilities are unavailable. (U.S. Army newscast by SGT Gabriel Villalobos)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 23:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92892
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111857244.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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