CJLOTS preparation

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Zachary Miller, the 10th Transportation Battalion Commander Terminal, discusses the importance of a Combined Joint Logistics Over the Shore exercise with other U.S. agencies and the Republic of Korea Army in Pohang, South Korea, July 13th, 2026. CJLOTS is a type of operation that enables the loading and offloading of ships in austere or damaged port areas where fixed-port facilities are unavailable. (U.S. Army newscast by SGT Gabriel Villalobos)