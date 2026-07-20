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    CJLOTS preparation

    CJLOTS preparation

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    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    07.22.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos 

    AFN Daegu

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Zachary Miller, the 10th Transportation Battalion Commander Terminal, discusses the importance of a Combined Joint Logistics Over the Shore exercise with other U.S. agencies and the Republic of Korea Army in Pohang, South Korea, July 13th, 2026. CJLOTS is a type of operation that enables the loading and offloading of ships in austere or damaged port areas where fixed-port facilities are unavailable. (U.S. Army newscast by SGT Gabriel Villalobos)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 23:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92892
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111857244.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU, KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJLOTS preparation, by SGT Gabriel Villalobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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