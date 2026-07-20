The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 46: Small Business, Big Impact: Navigating the SBA’s History and Federal Contracting

In this episode, we explores the 75-year history of the Small Business
Administration, tracing its origins from World War II defense advocacy to its
modern role in managing government-wide contracting goals. The discussion
also covers essential topics for practitioners, including the "Rule of Two,"
recent legal shifts in the 8(a) program, and upcoming acquisition reforms in the
FY26 NDAA.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast
page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show
includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our
four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law
Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR
and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg”
(Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate
General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at
https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or
LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 08:58
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92886
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111854988.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:50
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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