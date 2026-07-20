The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 46: Small Business, Big Impact: Navigating the SBA’s History and Federal Contracting

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In this episode, we explores the 75-year history of the Small Business

Administration, tracing its origins from World War II defense advocacy to its

modern role in managing government-wide contracting goals. The discussion

also covers essential topics for practitioners, including the "Rule of Two,"

recent legal shifts in the 8(a) program, and upcoming acquisition reforms in the

FY26 NDAA.

Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast

page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show

includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our

four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law

Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR

and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg”

(Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate

General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at

https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or

LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).