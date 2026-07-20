A radio spot highlighting the Information Tickets and Travel office at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The ITT office provides opportunities for service members and their families to sign up for and participate in organized trips to sustain morale and ensure a ready force. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 06:29
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92881
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111854822.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: ITT Trips, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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