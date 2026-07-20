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    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: ITT Trips

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: ITT Trips

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.21.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot highlighting the Information Tickets and Travel office at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The ITT office provides opportunities for service members and their families to sign up for and participate in organized trips to sustain morale and ensure a ready force. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 06:29
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92881
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111854822.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: ITT Trips, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    travel
    trips
    Readiness
    ITT
    morale
    Aviano Air Base

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