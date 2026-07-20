AFN Aviano Radio Spot: ITT Trips

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A radio spot highlighting the Information Tickets and Travel office at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The ITT office provides opportunities for service members and their families to sign up for and participate in organized trips to sustain morale and ensure a ready force. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)