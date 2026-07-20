Morning Buzz with Grace Hovorka

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 21, 2026) An interview with Grace Hovorka, marketing manager for Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella, discusses upcoming events offered through MWR Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and Department Of War personnel assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 06:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92876
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111854816.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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