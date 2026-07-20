NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 20, 2026) An interview with Angelina Gott, recreation specialist, to discuss upcoming events within Morale, Welfare and Recreation Sigonella offered aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella, June 20, 2026. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 06:17
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92875
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111854813.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Buzz with Angelina Gott, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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