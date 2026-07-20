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    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano Youth Program

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano Youth Program

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.21.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot highlighting the Aviano Youth Program at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The program provides military families with after-school care, sports, clubs, camps and other activities, giving parents dependable childcare while keeping young dependents active and connected with the base community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 05:34
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92874
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111854785.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano Youth Program, by A1C Sydney Shouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    child development
    child care
    after school care
    youth sports
    aviano youth programs
    millitary familes

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