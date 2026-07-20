A radio spot highlighting the Aviano Youth Program at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The program provides military families with after-school care, sports, clubs, camps and other activities, giving parents dependable childcare while keeping young dependents active and connected with the base community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 05:34
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92874
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111854785.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano Youth Program, by A1C Sydney Shouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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