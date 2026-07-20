Insights From the Fight Podcast EP 10 Lessons From First Army

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In this episode of the Insights from the Fight podcast, Command Sergeant Major Christopher Prosser of First Army discussed the critical role of First Army as the premier training and validation command for the Army National Guard (Compo 2) and Army Reserve (Compo 3), which collectively represent 52 percent of the Total Army. CSM Prosser outlines First Army’s complex operational mandates, spanning the Global Force Management Allocation Plan (GFMAP), large-scale mobilization operations, and the vital "on-order" missions of constitution and forward-deployed reconstitution. First Army employs an elite cadre of Observer Controller/Trainers (OC/Ts) who are deeply grounded in doctrine and masters of unit training management (UTM). First Army is spearheading cutting-edge, data-driven modernization initiatives. Developing platforms which integrate multi-source readiness and maintenance data from systems of record to inform trainers on unit readiness and an AI-enabled "Novel Training Pipeline" designed to automate resource scheduling, range reservations, and logistics, enabling commanders to focus exclusively on execution and decision-making.



Complementing these technological innovations, CSM Prosser emphasizes that the human dimension, NCO expertise, and disciplined initiative remain the ultimate arbiters of battlefield success. He challenges noncommissioned officers and senior leaders to “embrace ambiguity” as a vehicle for creative tactical problem-solving. To maintain the highest standard of advisory capability, First Army aggressively invests in the professional development of its own cadre, ensuring that over 25 percent of its personnel attend Additional Skill Identifier (ASI) producing schools annually to foster return-on-investment expertise for the broader operational force. CSM Prosser also offers critical insights on contemporary leadership.